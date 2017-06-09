Sway was designed to raise the standards of standing desks. With its beautiful desktop offered in 4 different essences, there’s a perfect choice for everyone. The electric frame allows you to easily alternate between sitting and standing to maximise your comfort and health. For custom sizes, contact us at info@ergonofis.com

Delays

This product ships within 15-20 business days. Once your order has been shipped, you’ll receive a tracking number by email. If you need a product to arrive quicker, please inform us at info@ergonofis.com and we’ll do our best to help you. Note that shipping fees will be changed for all express shipments.

Shipping

We ship all across Canada and the United-States. For shipping elsewhere please contact us at info@ergonofis.com. Regular shipping is done via Purolator ground. A signature is required upon delivery. If installation is added, our team will contact you set a delivery and installation date based on your schedule.

Damages while transport

Please inspect the desk upon reception, before signing the Purolator papers. Once the driver leaves it becomes the buyer’s responsibility to file a claim. Call the carrier immediately for instructions or visit their website for detailed instructions.

30-day satisfaction guarantee

We’re convinced you’ll love working with our height adjustable desks, which is why we decided to offer you the chance to return it within 30 days of the shipping date if you aren’t satisfied.