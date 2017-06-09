Seems like you're in . Would you like to go to our Canadian website ?

Let's go Stay here
Menu 0
Home   Height adjustable desks   Sway
 

Sway

ergonofis

$1,419.00

  • Sway was designed to raise the standards of standing desks. With its beautiful desktop offered in 4 different essences, there’s a perfect choice for everyone. The electric frame allows you to easily alternate between sitting and standing to maximise your comfort and health. For custom sizes, contact us at info@ergonofis.com 

  • - Solid wood top handmade in Montreal
    - Superior quality standing desk
    - 1 1/4'' thick solid wood top
    - Heavy duty steel frame, stable and resistant
    - Weight capacity: 300 pounds
    - Height adjustment 23" to 48.4"
    - Speed adjustment: 1.5”/second
    - Touch screen: 2 programmable heights
    - Warranty of the frame: 10 years on the structure, 5 years on electrical components

  • Delays

    This product ships within 15-20 business days. Once your order has been shipped, you’ll receive a tracking number by email. If you need a product to arrive quicker, please inform us at info@ergonofis.com and we’ll do our best to help you. Note that shipping fees will be changed for all express shipments.

     

    Shipping

    We ship all across Canada and the United-States. For shipping elsewhere please contact us at info@ergonofis.com. Regular shipping is done via Purolator ground. A signature is required upon delivery. If installation is added, our team will contact you set a delivery and installation date based on your schedule.

     

    Damages while transport

    Please inspect the desk upon reception, before signing the Purolator papers. Once the driver leaves it becomes the buyer’s responsibility to file a claim. Call the carrier immediately for instructions or visit their website for detailed instructions.

     

    30-day satisfaction guarantee

    We’re convinced you’ll love working with our height adjustable desks, which is why we decided to offer you the chance to return it within 30 days of the shipping date if you aren’t satisfied.

  • Ergo+ extended warranty plan (189$)

    On the electrical components of ergonofis height adjustable frame

    Every height adjustable frame comes with 5 years of coverage for the repair of electronic components and 10 years of coverage for the steel structure. The ergo+ warranty extends coverage on electronic components to 7 years from the original purchase, each service subject to a $39 travel fee. The warranty covers normal use. For Quebec customers, please consult the Consumer Protection Act.

    Learn more about our warranties

Wood
Maple
Cherrywood
Walnut
Ash
Size
Extend your warranty to 7 years on electrical components (149$)

Collections: Height adjustable desks, Our bestsellers and favorites

Type: Height adjustable desk



Meet Sway height adjustable desk

Sway maple

Sway | Maple height ajustable desk | ergonofis   Sway maple - ergonofis 

 

Sway walnut

Sway | Walnut height ajustable desk | ergonofis    Sway walnut - ergonofis

Customer Reviews

Based on 5 reviews Write a review

Related Items